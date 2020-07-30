Red Dead Online: Guide to Naturalist's missions and activities

Share it:

The latest update for Red Dead Online introduced a new Frontier Profession, the Naturalist, which will allow you to undertake a new series of missions, activities and special events.

Legendary Animal Hunt Missions

Thanks to the map you will receive from Harriet Davenport when you agree to start the new Profession, you will be able to discover the habitats of some very rare species of Legendary Animals, exclusive to the role of the Naturalist, and you can then go to the place to start new dedicated missions. Thanks to the Field to Fauna Guide, you will be able to locate these majestic creatures, and you can decide whether to sedate them to take a sample to bring back from Harriet, or if you want to kill them to sell them in Gus and obtain new clothing and objects. In addition to Naturalist missions, you will have the opportunity to hunt down other Legendary Animals also in the mode Free Roam, always using the dedicated map and guide. New Legendary Animals will be added to Red Dead Online over the next few weeks, including the gabbro horn ram and the pinstripe ram ram, available for preview for Playstation Plus members.

Protect the Legendary Animals

In this series of activities, a group between 2 and 12 players will have to work together for protect a legendary animal from some poachers enemies, as long as the beast fails to escape. In this mode, each player only has one life, and on death he will not be able to return to the game.

Animal Census

In this new activity, 2 to 12 players fight poachers as they try to get some samples from each animal, after sedating it. Once a certain number of samples have been collected, players will have the chance to discover a new legendary animal, and do the same with it. We remind you that on our pages you can find the guide to get the bonuses of Playstation 4 and Twitch Prime, and the guide to the tools of the Naturalist.