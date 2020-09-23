Red Dead Online: free items up for grabs to capture the Legendary Bears

If you love to venture on the banks of the river to hunt wild animals, be careful! L’legendary Owiza bear was spotted wandering alone on the banks of the Dakota River. Its shy nature makes it particularly difficult to manage; prefers to hunt at night, especially during days of intense rain.

L’bear legendary ridgeback spiritHowever, known for a streak of red fur on his back, he is most active during the day and roams around the Little Creek River. They are both very aggressive and must be approached with the utmost attention by naturalists and more experienced hunters. Hunt down one of the legendary bears and collect a champion or skin them for one reward for a free hat below rank 15.

Gus’ Trapper Store

Bring your legendary bear skins to Gus Macmillan for a profit! You will unlock the ability to purchase the Owiza and Ridgeback Spirit clothing sets. Create one of these legendary overcoats to receive one reward for a free overcoat of your choice from the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog

Vitalism Studies

Drop by Harriet’s shop this week to get the Notes: Rabbit Vitalism Studies and collect Harrietum Officinalis to complete your transformation into a lightning-fast pet. Anyone who turns into a rabbit this week will receive 50% off a Naturalist item of Established rank or higher.

Bonuses and benefits

All Outlaw Pass holders will receive one Free treasure map to help them fill their finances. It pays to take advantage of -40% on vests, shirts and Advanced Camera.

Prime Gaming

Red Dead Online players who have linked their Prime Gaming and Social Club accounts will receive rewards for:

5 free Legendary Animal Pheromones

6,000 PE from the Naturalist

A free temporary camp

A free Katata Coat made from legendary Wapiti Katata leather

In addition, Prime Gaming members will receive rewards for a Saloon theme, suit, accessory or emote of their choice of any Role, 5,000 Outlaw Pass XP, and 10 units of each of the following items: gin, brandy, rum, stewed beans and Jolly Jack’s, until 12 October.