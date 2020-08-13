Red Dead Online: flying horses and strange peeled NPCs among the bizarre bugs of the latest update

Share it:

With the arrival of the latest update of Red Dead Online, which brought Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer mode to version 1.21, many videos have arrived on social networks that testify to the large amount of bugs that plague the game at the moment.

The situations that arise due to the problems of this update are many and, in some cases, they are incredibly bizarre events whose videos are depopulating on social networks. Some have met flying crocodiles, who has found himself with thedancing avatar due to a problem with the animations and who has seen their own horse climbing a tree. Among the craziest of these bugs, there is certainly thebald man, a strange hairless NPC (apparently not by choice of the development team) who runs furiously and crashes the game of those who try to shoot him.

Before leaving you to a series of images and videos that show these surreal situations in motion, we remind you that a recent leak may have revealed the Halloween-themed content of Red Dead Online. On our pages you will also find the guide to the tools of the Naturalist, the new role of Red Dead Online.