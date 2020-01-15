Red Dead Online: Extra Role XP and a new series with manual aim arrive

Share it:

Also this week some interesting news are coming for all the players of Red Dead Online, the appreciated multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2. In fact, several are coming Free Roam events thanks to which you can get a lot of Experience Points for the Role and for the character.

The XP bonus is 25% and only those players who have achieved the requirements of rank in the necessary Role will be able to take advantage of the events in question.

Here is the list of Free Roam events with active PE bonus:

Big game (number of players: 2 to 8, bounty hunter rank 4 required)

(number of players: 2 to 8, bounty hunter rank 4 required) Hunting in pack (number of players: 2 to 12, bounty hunter rank 4 required)

(number of players: 2 to 12, bounty hunter rank 4 required) The way of commerce (number of players: from 2 to 12, rank 4 of the Merchant required)

(number of players: from 2 to 12, rank 4 of the Merchant required) Condor egg (number of players: 2 to 12, collector rank 4 required)

(number of players: 2 to 12, collector rank 4 required) looting (number of players: 2 to 12, collector rank 4 required)

If this is not enough, know that you will have an experience bonus for each class over the next few days. The bonus is earned by completing some challenges and can be redeemed in two parts of 1,000 Experience Points each in the Offers and Rewards section of the Red Dead Online menu.

Here are the challenges you need to complete to get XP:

Bring to justice a legendary bounty – 2,000 XP from Bounty Hunter

Perform a Sales Mission as a Merchant – 2,000 XP as a Merchant

Complete the Gold Fever collection (Ojeda rose gold bracelet, Golden Eagle from 1797 and Gold Pocket Watch) and sell it to Madame Nazar – 2,000 EP Collector's Item

Complete a Distiller Story quest – 2,000 XP as a Distiller

As for the competitive mode in evidence, we find until 20 January 2020 Last survivor, in which you will have to use the manual aim.

If before you come across the new career as a distiller in the online Red Dead Redemption 2 you need some clarification, on our pages you can find an article entirely focused on the subject.