Red Dead Online: discounts on rare treasures and many special rewards in daily challenges

Pretuaritisi to announce the development of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X to confirm the arrival on GTA Online nextgen, the guys of Rockstar Games organize a new round of special rewards and activities to participate in the western dimension of Red Dead Online.

Over the course of this week, the Large R Invite all explorers of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Multiplayer Frontier to participate in daily challenges to receive increasing rewards:

3 Daily Challenges Completed – Ten Poisoned Arrows

6 Daily Challenges Completed – Four Collectible Coins

10 daily challenges completed – a Treasure Map

As usual, the prizes in question will be delivered to the safe and can be collected at the post office within 48 hours of the completion of the activities in question.

Also for this week there is also a 30% discount on the items of the Madame Nazar shop, including the Collector's bag for only 10 gold bars. Among the other offers provided in the Wild West of Red Dead Online, we also mention the 40% discount on the price of tents, themes for the camp, flags, dogs and stations for rapid travel.

From here to Monday 22 June it will then be possible to access a 50% discount on the price of the level three improvements Skill cards and on a 35% discount on guns Mauser, Semi-Automatic and Volcanic. In closing article, remember that Red Dead Online players who link their accounts Twitch Prime and Social Club they will receive the Collector's Borza as a gift along with the five-row Polished Copper upgrade for the role of Distiller.