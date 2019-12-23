Red Dead Online celebrates Christmas: the free package with festive gifts is available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The high spheres of Rockstar Games embrace the Christmas spirit and finally make the free package of Red Dead Online Festive Gifts available on PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As announced in recent days, the Red Dead Online Christmas event will allow everyone who will explore the Multiplayer frontier of Red Dead Redemption 2 between the 23 and 25 December to receive a special gift box full of supplies and items.

The Free DLC includes the Krampus variant of the smooth-barreled shotgun and a wide selection of ammunition and consumable items: among these, we mention 30 incendiary lobs, 100 single balls, 50 candies, 10 quality Brandy, 10 special miraculous tonics, 20 unstable incendiary bottles and, to the delight of our horses, 20 carrots.

Also from 23 to 25 December, those who access the Red Dead Online servers will be able to take advantage of the 50% off on the purchase of a shotgun or a special coat, both present in the Benefits section of resellers of the gigantic multiplayer map of RDR 2.