Red Dead Online: bonus of the week and extra XP for the roles

Whether you are a novice of the Frontier Professions or are looking to reach the Proven level, you have 2,000 extra XP available for each Role of Red Dead Online: below are all the details on the bonuses provided for the current week.

Bringing a legendary bounty to justice will allow you to gain 2,000 XP from Bounty Hunter. Performing a sales mission as a Merchant, on the other hand, will pay off 2,000 EP as a Merchant. Collectors who complete the Gold Fever collection (Ojeda rose gold bracelet, Golden Eagle from 1797 and Gold pocket watch) and sell it to Madame Nazar will receive 2,000 XP from Collector. Finally, by completing a mission in the Distiller Story, you will earn 2,000 XP from distiller. Each 2,000 XP bonus will be disbursed in two 1,000 EP parts via the Offers and Rewards section in the pause menu of Red Dead Online.

This week's Red Dead Online perks include a 30% discount on rifles available from local gunsmiths or via the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog for all players. PlayStation Plus members, on the other hand, will receive the Leavitt Jacket for free in one of its colors.

For those who are preparing to face one of the first three professions of the border, the cost of the butcher's table, the bounty hunter's license and the collector's bag it was discounted by 5 gold bars, the Collector's Bag is still available for free for players who connect their Social Club account to Twitch Prime, along with the polished Copper for Alembic enhancement.