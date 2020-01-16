Red Dead Online announces new enhancers, bonuses and discounts

Share it:

Rockstar games continue to expand the gaming experience in Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer mode included in Red Dead Redemption 2. During this week, title users will be able to access new EXP boosters and bonuses; in addition to a new series of outstanding free marksmanship, Last standing, along with new temporary discounts.

On the other hand, the Bounty hunter, Merchants Y Collectors of rank 4, they can be done with 25% more EXP of character and role in Free Mode events, such as The Hour of Truth and Scavenger. Finally, in this aspect there will be a bonus of 2,000 EXP in several role-playing activities: story quests of Liquorists, Legendary Fugitives, Merchant missions and in the Dreams of gold diggers collection.



Each of the specialized roles will have a 2000 EXP bonus. If we manage to deliver a legendary fugitive, we will also receive a 2000 reward from EXP of bounty hunters. Collectors who manage to gather the weekly Dreams of Gold Seekers collection and send it to Madam Nazar will receive 2000 collector's EXP. Finally, if you complete any mission of the liquorist plot, you will receive 2000 EXP for this role.

The official statement also adds that those who embark on any of the three original West trades will receive a discount of 5 gold bars at the butcher's table, the bounty hunter's license and the collector's bag.

Red Dead Redemption 2 It is available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia Y PC. Since last December you can use the expected photo mode with a new role for multiplayer mode, Moonshiners.

For those interested in knowing more about the development of such a successful title, which has sold more than 25 million units worldwide, in this article you can read our interview with actor who played Arthur Morgan, Roger Clark, winner of the award to Best Performance for the 2018 Game Awards.