Red Dead Online and the Role of Naturalist: many bonuses for PS4 and Twitch Prime users

July 29, 2020
Garry
From the Rockstar Newswire pages, the authors of Red Dead Redemption 2 invite all Twitch Prime subscribers and Red Dead Online users on PS4 to unlock the numerous bonuses provided with the Naturalist role update.

In addition to the rewards provided for the progression of the activities of the Outlaw Pass 3, Red Dead Online players on PlayStation 4 will be able to get special bonuses between Gifts and Early Access Bonuses. Here is the complete list of bonuses accessible on PS4 once you have downloaded the Red Dead Online update for the Profession as a naturalist:

  • 10 Varmint sedative cartridges
  • 5 Revitalizers for animals
  • 5 Camouflage tonics
  • Aries Gabbro legendary horn
  • 3 Set of collectible fossils
  • Aries pinstripe legendary horn
  • Woodcote poncho
  • 5 Camouflage tonics

As for subscribers to Twitch Prime, Rockstar invites users to link their account to that of the Social Club to redeem a whole series of Advantages that will range from Katata overcoat to rewards from Naturalist. Below are all the bonuses for Twitch Prime users:

  • 5 Legendary animal pheromones
  • 6,000 XP from Naturalist
  • Temporary camp for free
  • 50% discount on a dog for the camp
  • 50% discount on a tent
  • 50% discount on a vest under rank 15
  • 10 Special medicines
  • 10 Special snake oils
  • 10 Special Miraculous Tonics
  • 10 Special serums

Those who have already linked their Social Club account to the Twitch Prime subscription, can redeem these Advantages by going to the Twitch Prime website and obtaining these bonuses once the multiplayer compartment of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been restarted on their chosen platform.

