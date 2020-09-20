Red Dead Online and the Halloween event: dataminers discover dozens of zombies

From the Red Dead Guides YouTube channel, the Red Dead Online dataminers showed on video the polygonal models of dozens of zombies tracked down among the hidden files in the latest updates of the Rockstar Games blockbuster western. Could this be a clue that the undead are arriving at the Halloween event?

The polygonal models discovered by the dataminers are well 48, of which 28 males e 19 females. Each of the creatures wears frayed robes and items which, based on information contained in the inactive data of RDR 2, should also be proposed as cosmetic items to buy for our alter-ego.

Many of these objects are listed in the files discovered by the data miner as belonging to theArmy of Fear. The reference to “Fear” in these files can only remind us of the modality Fear of the Dark of the Red Dead Online Halloween event held last year.

Already at the end of July, on the other hand, the data miner of Red Dead Redemption 2 have discovered inactive lines of code that refer to some audio tracks filed as “Fear of Us”. Behind this series of indiscretions could therefore be hidden Rockstar’s intention to upset the frontier of Red Dead Online with the arrival, just in time for Halloween, creatures of the night and horror modes that know how to re-propose an updated version, and devoted to multiplayer, of the experience in dark colors of Undead Nightmare, the unforgettable expansion of Red Dead Redemption launched in October 2010.