Red Dead Online: all the news of the update for the Role of the Naturalist

As anticipated in recent days by Rockstar Games, the authors of the American video game giant outline the picture of the numerous additional contents introduced with the expansion on the Profession of the Naturalist of Red Dead Online.

Thanks to the new role integrated in the content offering of the multiplayer of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar allows all explorers of the Frontier to follow, hunt and study the wonders of the animal kingdom. Once you put on your clothes Naturalist, users will have the opportunity to meet new legendary animals and create their own path by drawing on the discoveries made to learn new skills.

The centerpiece of the entire narrative experience of the new Red Dead Online Profession will be Harriet Davenport, the environmentalist to whom we must turn to embark on a career as a naturalist. To counterbalance the pacifism Harriet will think about it Gus Macmillan, a retired hunter who will reward users for trophies earned on their hunting trips.

All Naturalists' activities will be tracked by Map of the Legendary Animals, a guide that will provide valuable advice on where to track down these rare creatures to complete their scientific missions or hunting sessions. Of particular interest is the introduction of the third Pass Outlaw, with a progression of activities to be carried out to unlock various advantages: players will be able to get up to 40 gold bars and a vast assortment of offers and prizes including unique outfits, weapon modifications, field upgrades and more. The Outlaw Pass 3 will be available until October 19.

With the profession of the Naturalist of Red Dead Online we also see the addition of a new one advanced camera, of unpublished free roaming events based on animals, of brand new weapons and a total of 250 corrections, adjustments and general improvements to the gameplay and content of the Rockstar Games blockbuster on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.