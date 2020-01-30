Red Dead Online: all thank you gifts; new items and bonus XP available

Share it:

Red Dead Online has closed a record Christmas season, just like its "cousin" GTA Online, therefore Rockstar Games has decided to give gifts to all the cowboys of the Frontier.

This week players will be able to get some special rewards simply by playing. Newcomers will receive the free of charge Schofield revolver and the rifled barrel Varmint, while all gamer users will receive the Devastating ammo bundle, which includes 100 expanding ammunition for revolvers, 100 fast ammunition for pistol, 100 Express ammunition for repeating rifle, 100 single balls for shotgun and 20 explosive ammunition for rifle.

What update would it be without news in the catalog of Wheeler, Rawson & Co.? Six new permanent items and six limited-time ones have arrived this week:

New permanent additions

Walden overcoat

Barras vest

Iniesta blouse

Hardie boots

Oakley boots

Birdwell hat

Limited-time items available again

Raccoon hat

Cossack hat

Chaps Shaffer

Chaps Griffith

Morales vest

Mini chaps in leather

Also expected many bonuses and perks: Players can earn extra XP thanks to the free subscription to Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club and the Outlaw Pass by progressing in one of the roles. For each rank, they will get a 1,000 XP bonus for the Club within 48 hours, which will allow them to unlock free items faster. Outlaws interested in fleshing out the stable and the cloakroom can take advantage of the removal of the rank limits on all horses up to rank 40 and overcoats up to rank 60 by February 3.

Also this week is possible save some money taking advantage of a 25% discount on all wagons, including the bounty hunter's wagon, the delivery wagon and the hunting wagon. A 25% discount is also available on all dogs in the camp, tents and emotes. Twitch Prime members who have linked their Twitch Prime and Social Club accounts will receive the Collector's Bag and Polished Copper Upgrade for the still, all for free. PlayStation Plus members can receive the Leavitt Jacket for free in one of its color variations.