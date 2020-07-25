Red Dead Online, a whole new profession is coming: the Naturalist!

Share it:

This afternoon Rockstar updated us on the state of development of its multiplayer games, that is GTA Online is Red Dead Online. The former just doesn't want to retire, and prepares to receive gods "shots in completely new locations". Not even the second joke, though!

The next July 28in fact, Red Dead Online will receive an important update that will introduce a new Profession of the Frontier "that will start players to the secrets of naturalism as part of a whole new role". Rockstar Games did not provide any further details, but judging by the brief description and accompanying images, it is very likely that the frontier cowboys will soon be able to try their hand at hunting and hunting animals. The professions already available, remember, are Bounty Hunter, Merchant, Collector and Distiller.

The Red Dead Online update of July 28, in any case, will not end with the new Profession, but will also see the addition of a new Outlaw Pass and countless features and fixes required by the community, as well as many other things that players will be able to experience and discover in the coming months. Will this update satisfy the hunger for new content that has led some players to dress up as clowns and protest in Red Dead Online?