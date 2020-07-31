Red Dead Online: a leak reveals the contents of the Halloween update?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rockstar Games has just updated Red Dead Online with new content dedicated to the role of the Naturist, it is therefore early to think about the upcoming news … or maybe not?

The French Twitter profile Rockstar Actu has in fact revealed well in advance what appears to be the contents of the autumn update dedicated to the Halloween party and apparently arriving on October 19th. Among the files "unearthed"in advance we find images of Halloween costumes, a machete with a look in line with the scariest party of the year and accessories such as bandages, hats and masks from witches, zombies and the inevitable pumpkins.

The leaked image also shows a logo that reads "Celebrate Season of the Strange and Supernatural", confirming the supernatural content of the update. At present, as understandable, everything is silent by Rockstar Games and it is not excluded that the leak may prove to be false or otherwise incorrect, we invite you to take what is reported with the necessary precautions.

In recent weeks, some members of the Red Dead Online community have launched a form of protest to complain about the low amount of content in the RDO updates and asking Rockstar Games more generous updates in terms of content.