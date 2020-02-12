 Red Dagger and Kamran could appear in Ms. Marvel

Share it:

New casting calls for the series “Ms. Marvel ”, which we remember has slightly delayed its start of filming, they could leave us clues of possible characters that we would see in the Marvel Studios series.

Through the web The Illuminerdi, so you have to be cautious because they have skated in the past, we learn that Marvel is casting for two Muslim male characters from 17 to 25 years old. The first character seems to be Red dagger, based in Pakistan, dond elucha against crime. It is indicated in the casting that there is an undeniable romantic connection between him and Kamala. The other character would be Kamran, who is described as a friend of Kamala and his family, initially attempts an affair with Kamala, but is also described as a morally corrupt Inhuman.

Apparently there is a direct allusion that Kamran is inhuman supporting once again the idea that the series will recover this race for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is not surprising given the history of Kamala's origin), after the fiasco that was in its moment the series "Inhumans" from abc.

In the comics, Red Dagger / Kareem made his debut in the comic “Ms. Marvel # 12 ” 2016. A distant friend of the Khan family, Kareem uses his skill in throwing knives to protect the people of Pakistan. For its part, Kamran, which first appeared in the comic “Ms. Marvel # 13 ” In 2015, she is a childhood friend from Kamala who left her at an early age. In the end, he and his family moved back home, where he was exposed to the same Earth Fog that activated Kamala's Inhuman abilities. Unlike Ms. Marvel, Kamran decided to use her biokinetic powers for evil.

Via information | The Illuminerdi