Red carpet presentation party Malaga Festival 2020

One more year, the month of March is here and therefore in a few days the Malaga Film Festival will begin. This 23rd edition will take place from March 13 to 22 and will again bring together the best of Spanish cinema. After living the great night of national cinema on January 25 with the Goya 2020 Awards, we already wanted a red carpet with the best known celebrities of our country. To open your mouth, the presentation cocktail of this important festival has brought together a large number of familiar faces.

One of the ones that has caught our attention has been Clara Lago. The actress opted for a black and white styling with a top word of honor draped with a jewel clasp and straight black pants of those that anyone has in the closet. A simple but very elegant styling that becomes the perfect inspiration for a guest look in which you are looking to shine but without complicating life much and without having to melt the credit card into a dress that you will rarely wear again.

On the other hand we also look at Natalia de Molina with a 100% male outfit with a gray jacket suit. Macarena Gómez It literally shone with a set two pieces of top with bow and skirt in raspberry color and stockings of plumeti. And while the journalist Isabel Jimenez he bet everything on black, Nathalie Poza He went to the opposite side and opted for a white mini dress with metallic fringes. Do not miss their looks and the other stars who did not want to miss this appointment.