Red Bull: The Br4wl, Meavedonovan is the new champion of the Hearthstone tournament

The second edition of Red Bull: The Br4wl, the Italian tournament dedicated to the players of Hearthstone, the well-known video card game by Blizzard has ended.

The 4 finalists of the tournament: Turna, MaeveDonovan, Swaggermeist is Gabry720, they confronted each other by showing off their best performing decks and best plays on the board.

At the end of a very aggressive match sequence to be played simultaneously on 3 different screens, is MaeveDonovan to collect the most points and to win the 2020 edition of the tournament, confirming one of the best Italian players in this discipline.

The final of this edition of Red Bull: The Br4wl, for the first time ever, took place entirely at the participants' home. The 4 finalists have in fact received everything needed to create a scenographic set useful for transforming their bedroom into an mini export arena. Even the technical sector, to allow players to play on equal terms the different matches to be played against 3 opponents at the same time, was installed directly at home thanks to the support of the Esport team Red Bull and ofOfficial Partner Predator.

Following the various phases of the tournament, from qualifier days to the final, they have been nearly 70,000 unique users who connected on the Twitch Red Bull Italia channel to cheer on their favorite pro-player.

While the total views of the tournament have far exceeded 145,000 thanks to the support of all Hearthstone fans.

Tiziana Ena – PBU & Marketing Manager Acer Italy – says: "Also this year Predator, the Acer brand dedicated to hardcore gamers, continues the partnership with Red Bull Italia. We have provided the finalists with a completely exceptional game set-up: the Predator Orion 3000. The powerful desktops are characterized by elegant lines and excellent heat dissipation, and, combined with Predator XB1 Series monitors, they are able to offer a impressive image quality and extremely fluid graphics".

The appointment with a new edition of Red Bull: The Br4wl it is for the next season exported by Red Bull.