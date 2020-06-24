Red Bull: The Br4wl, all ready for the final event of the Italian Hearthstone tournament

Share it:

The second edition of the Red Bull: The Br4wl, the Italian tournament dedicated to the players of Hearthstone, the well-known video card game by Blizzard, enters its most exciting phase.

To crown the 2020 edition champion, only the long awaited final event which will simultaneously challenge 4 known faces in the national competitive scene of this discipline: Turna, MaeveDonovan, Swaggermeist is Gabry720.

Also for this edition, the final event of the tournament will take place according to the format that has made Red Bull: The Br4wl famous. In fact, players will have to challenge not one, but 3 players, on 3 different monitors simultaneously.

A formula that puts a strain on the concentration and skills of the players who will have little time to reflect on the games and the best combinations to do on the board. For this year, and for the first time ever for a final of an Red Bull export event, everything will take place directly in the home of the 4 finalists.

The technical sector and the scenographic set-up to play this extraordinary finale have already been installed in the participants' bedrooms to give both spectators and players the feeling of playing in a real esport arena, thanks to the support of the Red Bull esports team and the 'Official Partner Predator.

Tiziana Ena – PBU & Marketing Manager Acer Italy – says: "Also this year Predator, the Acer brand dedicated to hardcore gamers, continues the partnership with Red Bull Italia. We are ready to provide the finalists with a completely exceptional game set-up: the Predator Orion 3000. The powerful desktops are characterized by elegant lines and excellent heat dissipation, and, combined with the Predator XB1 Series monitors, they are able to offer impressive image quality and extremely fluid graphics".

To follow the final of the Red Bull: The Br4wl live, just connect to the Twitch Red Bull Italia channel to start from 18.00 on Saturday 27 June.