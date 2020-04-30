Red Bull signs Shanks, the most recognized fighting game professional in Spain

Share it:

The competitive scene of fighting games in our country has just risen to the level when the sasaplanding of Shanks, the Vodafone Giants star, was announced by Red Bull, who will make available to the player all the necessary tools for their training and expansion. international.

Shanks has built a magnificent reputation for his fluency in fighting games and for his performance in tournaments such as Red Bull Dragon Ball FighterZ SAGA Madrid and Red Bull Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour, where he gave more than one show.

"Red Bull is a brand that has been supporting esports and, specifically, fighting in recent years in a visible way. That starting today also through one of the most important Vodafone Giants players is fantastic news. Shanks is the flagship of fighting video games in Spain, so through this collaboration we will work to promote the values ​​of fighting and Red Bull, with which we fully identify"says José Ramón Díaz, CEO Giants.

This collaborative announcement between Red Bull and Vodafone Giants joins another that will also interest fans of the competitive League of Legends scene, because "Vodafone Giants joins as a collaborator in the new and long-awaited edition of Red Bull Solo Q, the event that pits the best players of League of Legends 1 vs 1. The support of Vodafone Giants guarantees that the tournament not only has the experience of the current LVP champion in its spring split, but also the most successful team in the history of Spanish competition."