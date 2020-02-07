Sports

Red Bull explains the two reasons why they discard Alonso's signing for 2021

February 7, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Fernando Alonso's return to F1 in 2021 is almost taken for granted, although there are many teams that, questioned by the return of Spanish they choose to close the door. Meanwhile, Alonso still does not confirm the rumors that point to his return to the queen category, in which conditions would be much more balanced than when he left.

One of the last closed doors has been that of Red Bull, through Helmut Marko, one of the advisors of the Escudería del Toro. Whenever he speaks, his statements go beyond deep analysis, and this time it was not going to be less. They asked him about the chances of Alonso running for Red Bull in his hypothetical return in 2021, and Marko was so blunt: "As things stand today, Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 with Red Bull it is absolutely impossible to imagine", confirms and details two reasons.

"First, it is the relationship between Alonso and Honda, which I think is quite broken" referring to the end of the relationship between Honda and Fernando Alonso, to which he added one more related to his age "If we had to sign Alonso, it would be the oldest pilot on the entire grill. This would go against our philosophy, "Marko said.

