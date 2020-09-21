recorded the lowest spectator record ever

The Emmy 2020 hit a new all-time low, depopulating much more on social media than on television. With just 6.1 million viewers tuned into ABC, what was supposed to be an extraordinary event attracted far fewer audiences than expected.



Even less than the previous year, when spectators settled at around 7 million. This year, however, the edition of the Emmys presented by Jimmy Kimmel it lost about 29% of the share compared to the previous year – the year in which, we recall, the ceremony had no presenter.

To win these Emmys 2020, however, in addition to the very good Zendaya for Euphorya, they were i canali social, a sign that the broadcast era is increasingly leaving room for online commentary and virtual interactions. These, in fact, have registered a big increase compared to previous years – a sign of the fact that the 72nd edition of the most important television award on the international scene continues to involve people of all ages, but above all young people. In fact, adults seem to have suffered a loss of interest in the program, as shown by the statistics: in particular the age group that includes adults between 18 and 49 years, 13% preferred to spend the own time in a different way.

However, the programs that have triumphed during this edition of the Emmys have been many, and certainly suitable for a different audience; starting with the dominance of HBO, which many would say is aimed at a more adult target, to the awards given to products that could be seen as less demanding, such as cartoons, where we have seen Rick & Morty triumph.