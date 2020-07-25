Record value: it's the biggest launch ever for a free-to-play game on PC

Share it:

The latest analysis conducted by the SuperData videogame observatory records the incredible success obtained by Valorant since the official opening of its servers: the new tactical multiplayer shooter by Riot Games represents in fact the largest launch ever for a free-to-play game on PC.

The latest SuperData monthly report reveals the huge number of players who have decided to participate in the multiplayer activities of the new project developed by the authors of League of Legends. In the month of launch, Valorant was able to register the higher volume of connected users and of revenue generated from a PC game that adopts the formula of free-to-play, breaking the record set in February 2019 by Apex Legends (without taking into account, however, the revenue and players of the console versions).

In addition to the futuristic battle royale of Respawn and Electronic Arts, Valorant managed to overcome the frightening numbers of his direct competitor on PC, Counter-Strike Global Offensive. SuperData also reports a decrease in the number of CS: GO and Apex Legends players on PC, suggesting how Valorant is drawing from the pool of free-to-play competitors.

Also thanks to the warm welcome received by multiplayer shooter fans, the high spheres of Riot have already confirmed that they are working on Valorant's Deathmatch mode. Also from the representatives of Riot Games comes the indication of the future arrival of Valorant on consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch, but only after completing the development of the title on PC.