Record of Grancrest War Review: the manga born from the work of Ryo Mizuno

Author of novels and RPG board games, Ryo Mizuno is best known for having created, among others, the successful cross-media franchise of Record of Lodoss War, which, in addition to having recently turned thirty-four, now includes several anime and manga, dozens of video games and various expansions of the original game. Over the decades, Mizuno has written many other short stories set in universes with an exquisite medival fantasy imprint, among which the most recent is Record of Grancrest War. Despite the assonance, the latter has nothing to do with the most famous and long-lived work of the Japanese writer, if not having already inspired an animated transposition, a manga and even a couple of video games for PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.

Unfortunately, the television series and the PS4 title of Bandai Namco are still unpublished in the Bel Paese (and at the moment it seems that they will never arrive there), but on the other hand Planet Manga has recently published the seventh and last volume of the manga written by Makoto Yotsuba and illustrated by Miyuu, offering us a first and substantial bite of the delicious work conceived by the mind of Mizuno.

A knight with a noble dream

The world was once ruled by Chaos and demons, but when the latter were cast out by a powerful leader in possession of a portentous Crest – a seal capable of giving him superhuman powers – humanity began to contend for possession of the various territories. With the lowering of the level of Chaos, the Crests became in fact the tools used by humans in the struggle for dominance and unleashed numerous wars. After over a thousand years of conflict and bloodshed, the combined marriage between the young princes of the Fantasia Union and the Factory Alliance – the two main factions that control the continent – should lead to the unification of the Crests of the two most powerful archdukes and the subsequent creation of the so-called Grancrest: a symbol of peace capable of definitively annihilating the Chaos from the planet. However, the summoning of a Demon Lord in the middle of the ceremony leads not only to the interruption of the wedding, but above all to the death of the two leaders, "averting" the advent of an era of peace and harmony.

A month later, Siluca Meletes, newly graduated from the academy of magic and possessor of an extraordinary talent for the magical arts, is forced to leave to put herself in the service of Villair of Artuk, who is said to stipulate contracts only with very young and good-looking girls . Initially determined not to engage with any feudal lord, Siluca is the only person who, in the midst of the failed union between Princess Marrine Kreische and Prince Alexis Deux, has noticed the presence of a Demon Lord and, although she had to watch helplessly at the tragedy described above, her promptness made Count Villair notice her.

Aware that her future lord may not be looking for magical powers, the charming Siluca would like to escape the assignment she has been assigned, but the rules of the magic academy categorically prevent her from backing down. During the journey to the duchy of Artuk, his carriage is attacked by a group of soldiers belonging to the Factory Alliance and the young Theo Cornaro, having learned of the plan orchestrated against the sorceress who is about to enter into a contract, he decides to intervene to save the girl's life. Male protagonist of the story, Theo is in fact a hedge knight who, after defeating a monster, has come into possession of a small Crest. Since then, the boy continues to travel for gain experience and upgrade your seal, so that one day he can go home and free his island from the tyranny of the Rossini family, who are rumored to have a viscount-level Crest.

The chance meeting between Theo and Siluca profoundly upsets the lives of both, also because the girl, sharing the young and inexperienced knight's desire for peace, decides to enter into a contract with him and to put herself at his service. Probably desired by fate, the alliance between the two provokes the birth and progressive expansion of a new nationwhich, however, may not be sufficiently prepared to survive the continued attacks by both nearby military superpowers.

An unforgettable adventure

Intricate and characterized by deep political plots and vaguely comparable to those of game of Thrones, the plot of Record of Grancrest War, especially in the opening bars, it can appear somewhat confusing, also because the comic provides the reader with an exorbitant number of information, without however giving him the time necessary to assimilate them all. Chapter after chapter, however, the fog and doubts clear up little by little, installing in the reader an insatiable curiosity about the fate of all the protagonists of the manga, regardless of their respective faction. This is because, although Record of Grancrest War focus mainly on the convincing characterization of Siluca, Theo and all their allies, the numerous opponents have nevertheless received the right space to show both their skills on the battlefield, and multifaceted personalities. Between epic pitched clashes, splits of daily life between the walls of the castle and the comic curtains due to the continuous bickering between the two absolute protagonists, Record of Grancrest War in short, it is a pleasant and exciting reading, also thanks to the level of complexity that characterizes the discussions between the various characters involved in the story and inevitably pushes the reader to fall in love with it.

Compared to the hasty anime broadcast in Japan in the first half of 2018, which among other things allocated very little space to supporting actors, Makoto Yotsuba's manga also took the time needed to explore every single element of the story with great dedication. In particular, if in the anime of the same name the characters used to take the field directly and conquer one fiefdom after another, the manga always takes into account the purely political nature of the story and does not fail to offer the reader strategic meetings aimed at explaining in detailed manner both the moves to be made on the military front and those to be implemented on the political level.

The adaptation edited by Makoto Yotsuba has a single defect, also quite serious: the seven volumes that make it up correspond exclusively to the first two volumes of the homonymous series of light novels by Ryo Mizuno, which in March 2018 ended with the release of the tenth and last number. This means that the story, however intriguing and full of twists, sometimes even unpredictable, unfortunately it is incomplete and it closes at the precise point where the story really opens. Unfortunately it is not yet clear whether, similarly to what happened to the comic transpositions of other light novels – such as Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World or Sword Art Online – Record of Grancrest War will never receive a sequel that can take up the latest developments.

Brutality to sell

From a purely artistic point of view, the manga by Record of Grancrest War boasts a sublime character design and very attention to detail: whether it is a close-up, an armor full of frills or a rural landscape, the tables designed by Miyuu present a surprising number of details, especially in the bloody and never censored battle sequences, where the intensity and brutality of the war are promptly captured and highlighted in a very explicit way.

If swordfights or simple training are always accompanied by flashes, the faces of the soldiers effectively transmit the pain caused by the injuries received, also because the sequences in which the blood splashes everywhere are at the order of the day. Equally explicit (and therefore intended for a mature audience) are the scenes starring the diabolical and seductive sorceress Jana, who on several occasions will not hesitate to use his perfect body to manipulate men as if they were mere puppets in his hands and achieve their perverse goals.