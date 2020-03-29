Record Magic: the second season of the spin-off anime is official

Share it:

In addition to the animated series, Puella Magi Madoka Magica developed its own narrative collaterally with a spin-off production, Magia: Record Puella Magia Madoka Side Story, of which the second season has just been made official.

The first was characterized by a cycle of 13 episodes, and just at the end of the season there was mention of the production of a second iteration. The social channels of the anime have released a new teaser which unfortunately does not communicate any release date, but confirms the imminent arrival of the second season with a vague "Coming Soon".

The spin-off of Madoka Magica is available in streaming on the FunimationNow platforms, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE and VVVVID. Below you can take a look at the synopsis to get a general idea about the plot:

"The city of Kamihama is full of magic. In fact, coming from everywhere, there are girls with magical powers. They inherited them from the witches, to fight. Iroha Tamaki came to Kamihama for a specific reason: to find her younger sister Ui Madoka Kaname has also come to town and is looking for her missing friend Homura Akemi. "

Gekidan Inu Curry directed and supervised the first season's scripts. Junichirou Taniguchi holds the role of Chief Animation Director and character designer. To support him there are Nobuhiro Sugiyama, Hiroki Yamamura, while Takumi Ozawa took care of the sound sector.

In the last hours the rumors about an imminent announcement of the second season of Record Magic had become more and more insistent.