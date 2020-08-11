Record Fall Guys: on Steam it has exceeded 2 million copies sold

Share it:

The popularity of the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, which is enjoying incredible success not only on PlayStation 4, a platform on which it can be downloaded for free for the whole month by PlayStation Plus subscribers, but also on Steam.

A few minutes ago, in fact, Devolver Digital has published a tweet that contains some a small infographic of the game, whose most surprising figure corresponds to the number of units sold on Steam, higher than 2 millions. Among the other record numbers of the Mediatonic game we find one and a half million crowns grabbed in the final mini-game, 60 million "fallen guys" during matches e 23 million hours watched overall by viewers on Twitch, a platform where the game always occupies the top positions in the most viewed ranking.

Speaking of the success of the game on the Amazon streaming platform, we remind you that it is now official that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout will also have its Twitch Rivals, or a competition in which streamers from all over the world will compete for cash prizes. .

