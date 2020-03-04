Entertainment

Record-breaking Heroes Rising in the USA: 10 million collected in 6 days, beaten Birds of Prey

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The excellent USA debut of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising bode well Funimation, but nobody could have predicted that the Studio Bones movie would keep an average collection from a real American blockbuster. Heroes Rising has in fact exceeded $ 10 million at the box office in just six days.

To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this result, just remember that ONE PIECE: Stampede, the latest feature film made by Toei Animation and Eiichiro Oda, grossed US $ 1.26 million in 16 days, or about an eighth of Heroes Rising in twice the time. Birds of Prey, the latest DC Comics film dedicated to the charming Harley Quinn, has never surpassed Midoriya and companions at the box office since the debut day.

The last film of My Hero Academia has grossed more than any other anime film screened in North America in the past fifteen years, excluding Dragon Ball Super: Broly (30 million in just over a month). The film is currently in ninth place in the ranking of the most profitable anime films of all time in the USA and Canada, and according to forecasts will soon pass Spirited Away.

READ:  The Batman: Ben Affleck's version could finally appear in the movie

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of this work? Let us know with a comment! As for the Italian release instead, do not miss the latest updates shared by Dynit.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.