Record-breaking Heroes Rising in the USA: 10 million collected in 6 days, beaten Birds of Prey

The excellent USA debut of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising bode well Funimation, but nobody could have predicted that the Studio Bones movie would keep an average collection from a real American blockbuster. Heroes Rising has in fact exceeded $ 10 million at the box office in just six days.

To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this result, just remember that ONE PIECE: Stampede, the latest feature film made by Toei Animation and Eiichiro Oda, grossed US $ 1.26 million in 16 days, or about an eighth of Heroes Rising in twice the time. Birds of Prey, the latest DC Comics film dedicated to the charming Harley Quinn, has never surpassed Midoriya and companions at the box office since the debut day.

The last film of My Hero Academia has grossed more than any other anime film screened in North America in the past fifteen years, excluding Dragon Ball Super: Broly (30 million in just over a month). The film is currently in ninth place in the ranking of the most profitable anime films of all time in the USA and Canada, and according to forecasts will soon pass Spirited Away.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of this work? Let us know with a comment! As for the Italian release instead, do not miss the latest updates shared by Dynit.