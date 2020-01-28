Record-breaking GTA Online and Read Online during the holidays: Rockstar offers bonuses and rewards

Share it:

The high spheres of Rockstar Games invite all GTA Online and Red Dead Online players to celebrate the records of the winter season by redeeming the rich bonuses and ingame rewards for their alter-ego.

With half a billion dollars in earnings in 2019 alone, GTA Online has proven to be a real money machine for Large R and the multiplayer sector of Red Dead Redemption 2 was no different, especially in function of the rich content news that accompanied the release of Red Dead Online from the Beta and the arrival of the blockbuster in the open world on PC and Google Stadia.

For this, US developers will offer rich bonuses in both games. GTA Online fans will receive up to two million GTA $, the highest sum ever offered as a gift to date in the game: those who want to redeem this ingame money, will have to connect to the servers of the multiplayer compartment of Grand Theft Auto 5 from January 30 to February 5 to unlock the first million, with the rest expected with a free bonus for those who play GTA Online between 6 and 12 February.

Also for the explorers of the Red Dead Online Western Frontier there are important gifts such as thefree access to some roles, special items for the Roles and more, among which we mention the release of a Kit from Pistolero between January 28 and February 3 and a bounty hunter kit for those who connect between 4 and 10 February.