Record-breaking Grand Theft Auto 5 with 120 million copies sold, no mention of GTA 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The success of GTA V it shows no sign of diminishing: as announced by Take-Two, the game has reached and exceeded 120 million copies distributed worldwide since its launch in 2013.

GTA 5 is continuing to sell as a new release, in 2019 alone the game sold over 13 million copies, numbers that obviously have fully satisfied the publisher Take-Two Interactive, who also mentioned the excellent results of GTA Online.

The multiplayer component generated total spending up 54% in the last quarter of last year, thanks to the numerous content updates and expansions that attracted new players. Between December 2019 and January 2020 also GTA Online and Red Dead Online have recorded important numbers continuing to grow further during the holiday season.

GTA 5 is the best-selling game of the decade in the United States, the publisher has said that Rockstar Games will continue to support GTA Online with new content while in the meeting with the shareholders there was no mention of GTA 6, it is not excluded that the huge success Grand Theft Auto V pushed the developers to review their plans on the sequel, continuing to invest resources on GTA 5 and GTA Online.