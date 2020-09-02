Record-breaking COD Modern Warfare: over 30 million copies sold

Share it:

During the afternoon, the presentation event of the new series of Nvidia video cards was held, during which there was also talk of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and of Modern Warfare. According to what was declared during the streaming event, the latest chapter of the Activision shooter has achieved an incredible result.

In fact, it would appear that Modern Warfare has placed in less than a year more than 30 million units worldwide, making the most of the triple A’s published in recent years envious. Much of the success of the game, which already achieved good results close to the launch in 2019, is certainly due to the popularity of COD Warzone and the interconnection between the two products: we remind you that by playing the classic multiplayer mode it is possible to unlock weapons. , accessories and skins in a much faster way and many have therefore proceeded to purchase the game.

