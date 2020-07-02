Recompile: the action metroidvania will arrive on PC and PS5, here is the new video

Share it:

The editors of Dear Villagers and the developers of Phigames confirm the entry of the Recompile sci-fi metroidvania into the PlayStation Indies program just inaugurated by Sony. The title will skip this generation of consoles and land directly on PlayStation 5 by the end of 2020.

In Recompile you have to take control of a program it has managed to achieve self-awareness and that, precisely for this reason, he will try to escape from the dimension where he was originally confined by his creators.

The entire story of the game will therefore take place in just one second of real time, a factor that will determine a good part of the playful, content and narrative structure erected by Phigames. The title will be set in the Mainframe, a vast three-dimensional world that will offer intense fighting, hacking sessions and a progression of the game experience that will also pass through the free exploration of the scenario, in pure metroidvania style.

The adventure to experience as the Recompile sentient program will start in late 2020 and, as anticipated by Dear Villagers and the curators of the PlayStation Blog, it will be available on PS5, as well as on PC through the Steam pages.