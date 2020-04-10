TV Shows

Recommended movies on Netflix to see this Good Friday

April 10, 2020
Edie Perez
Throughout this quarantine Netflix has offered a wide catalog of movies and series to enjoy at home, given the call of the health authorities to stay home as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus pandemic. For this Good Friday, the streaming platform has several movie options inspired by the life and death of Jesus.

The last temptation of Christ. In this film director Martin Scorsese challenges the Christian faith that Jesus is a divine man and being.




Last days in the desert. Three days of night and fasting in prayers, Jesus faces the devil for the fate of a family living in the desert.




The two popes. In the midst of a deep crisis in the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI forges an unthinkable alliance with the future Pope Francis, a film based on real events.




The Messiah. At the age of seven, Jesus discovers the truth about himself. He and his family are chased by a Roman centurion sent by Herod's son.




Miracles from Heaven. A devoted mother with a very sick daughter, Christy suffers a crisis of faith as she desperately tries to save her little girl and keep her family together.




Brian's life. He was born in a manger in Bethlehem the same day that Jesus, due to a series of circumstances, ended up having a life very similar to that of the son of God. With a revolutionary feminist as a mother and Pontius Pilate as a father, Brian experiences Calvary in his own flesh.




Ben Hur. A 1959 film; the plot takes place in Ancient Rome. Mesala accuses Ben-Hur of trying to assassinate the new governor, and orders his imprisonment. When Ben-Hur is transferred to prison, Jesus of Nazareth gives him a drink.




.

