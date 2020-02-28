Recently detected the biggest explosion in the universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An explosion large enough to house fifteen milky roads at once has been recently discovered, quintupling the record that had the most powerful known explosion in the world. galaxy.

CNN World reports that this explosion has originated in Ophiuchus, 380 million light years away from here. Experts say the explosion has been created by a supermassive black hole.

Black holes are well known for their ability to absorb matter, but they also do the opposite by throwing it in the form of torrents or rays. The energy left by this explosion has broken all previous records long.

Astronomers have observed the explosion from Earth and also from space-based telescopes such as the Chandra X-ray Observatory of NASA, XMM-Newton X-ray of the European Space Agency and the Murchison Widefield Array of Australia, as well as the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope of India. This explosion was detected in 2016 but it was so massive that astronomers believed it could not be an explosion.

It has not been until it has been confirmed with the use of X-rays combined with radio wave frequencies that the cavity created by the black hole explosion has been confirmed. These observations also determine that the explosion does not continue to take place since the expulsion activity has stopped, confirming that there is nothing to continue fueling the explosion.

This is not the only thing that astronomers have been busy lately since there has also been a strange radio frequency with a pattern that is constantly repeated and a small moon that has begun to orbit around the planet.