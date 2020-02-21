Receive 18 stitches in the testicles after nailing the pole in an Olympic jump

A college athlete suffered one of the worst accidents that can occur with the pole when it is in the air, in full jump. The terrible event happened to the American Zach McWhorter, a 21-year-old student preparing for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

During a hard day of training, McWhorter was preparing to make a jump more than all that had accumulated. He ran more than 20 meters to catch momentum, threw himself into the air and surpassed the bar. Nevertheless, the pole moved to an inappropriate place: its genitals.

This is what Zach McWhorter's underwear looked like

/ @zach_mcwhorter

The young man ended up nailing the pole in the crotch causing him a deep wound in his penis that tore his scrotum. Fortunately his father and coach was recording the jump at that time with his mobile. Thanks to him, the boy was able to go to the hospital with all urgency where received 18 stitches in the testicles.

"This time, the pole went through my balls … 18 points later … DEP my future children ", the young man published in the famous TikTok pylon. The short text accompanied the video of the accident that his father recorded.

The video quickly went viral, reaching more than 20 million views on the different social networks and has already received more than 40,000 comments.

"I could see my scrotum directly. Luckily my father and coach is also a urologist, so he understood the seriousness of the situation and took me to a hospital: he sewed me himself ", the American said in an interview he conducted for BuzzFeed.

"I have only one scar left. One day we will find out if they work or not ", joked the young man removing iron from the matter.