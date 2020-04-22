Entertainment

Rebuild of Evangelion: the first three films are now available for free on YouTube

April 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although over twenty years have passed since the anime ended, the universe of Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to expand. Among the most successful products related to the brand, we cannot fail to mention tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion. Pending the release of the last chapter, Studio Khara has released the first three films for free.

Filmed in 2007, 2009 and 2012 respectively Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance is Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo they brought to the big screen a reinterpretation of the events narrated in the original anime, even introducing a new children, Mari Makinami Illustrious. At the bottom of the three works.

The distribution of the film that will conclude the film tetralogy was expected in Japan on June 27, 2020 but, due to the Coronavirus emergency, it has been declared that the release of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 will be postponed and at the moment there is no official date. .

READ:  FIFA 20 will also be the venue for the Premier League this year

The Khara study he also communicated, through his official website, that he is working on creating a commented version of the first three films, so as to alleviate the period that we are forced to spend in our homes.

The brand's merchandise is also very popular with fans and boasts numerous interesting pieces, such as some Tamagotchi made with the Evangelion theme.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.