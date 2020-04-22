Rebuild of Evangelion: the first three films are now available for free on YouTube

Share it:

Although over twenty years have passed since the anime ended, the universe of Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to expand. Among the most successful products related to the brand, we cannot fail to mention tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion. Pending the release of the last chapter, Studio Khara has released the first three films for free.

Filmed in 2007, 2009 and 2012 respectively Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance is Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo they brought to the big screen a reinterpretation of the events narrated in the original anime, even introducing a new children, Mari Makinami Illustrious. At the bottom of the three works.

The distribution of the film that will conclude the film tetralogy was expected in Japan on June 27, 2020 but, due to the Coronavirus emergency, it has been declared that the release of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 will be postponed and at the moment there is no official date. .

The Khara study he also communicated, through his official website, that he is working on creating a commented version of the first three films, so as to alleviate the period that we are forced to spend in our homes.

The brand's merchandise is also very popular with fans and boasts numerous interesting pieces, such as some Tamagotchi made with the Evangelion theme.