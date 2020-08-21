Reborn: what will the Netflix movie based on the Mark Millar comic be like?

Share it:

We've been hearing about it for years now, hoping that everything can finally come to life: the Millarworld project made in Netflix it now seems destined to explode on our TVs. Some time ago we told you about our 6 Millar comics ready to become films, given that the Welsh author has a lot of them in his pocket, full of both serial and cinematic content. But one of the first, perhaps a bit surprising given other more well-known diamond tips, it seems to be Reborn, a sort of pleasantly truculent fantasy that takes all the stylistic features of the genre to remix them as Millar knows how to do.

And since news of Bek Smith recently came out as the screenwriter on the project, how about throwing ourselves into some guesswork about what kind of movies Netflix will pull out of the hat?

Blood, ink and money

Let's start with her: Bek Smith, screenwriter ready to gain experience with Reborn. The experience gained is still little, but there is a film he is working on that makes us jump from the chair: the sequel to Spider-Man – A new universe. Which shows how much talent she is able to express, given the huge project entrusted to her.

But how could Millar's comic translate to Netflix? There are two cases: faithful adaptation or visual distortion. Let's focus first on a slavish reproduction, especially taking into account the splendid drawings of Greg Capullo, almost halfway between fantasy and science fiction.

There is an undeniable problem: the budget. Because the story of Reborn tells of a world after death where we regenerate based on the actions committed, therefore good and bad who continue to fight each other in the afterlife. And there are all the stylistic features of the genre: dragons, monsters, pitched battles and a lot of blood, as Millar likes it. Plus a few sci-fi elements here and there. This inevitably requires an extremely high cost, if you want to faithfully report it.

And maybe the work that Bek Smith did on The fury of the titans in 2012 it might help. But would Netflix be able to field a budget of this type? Difficult, albeit with Sandra Bullock in production everything could be.

More comics than cinema

Perhaps the key will lie in the mix between script and direction, between Bek Smith and Chris McKay. It is strange to imagine it for such a "realistic" story even in the fantasy packaging, but let's try to combine a writing à-la A new universe to a typical aesthetic The Lego Batman.

So very colorful, pop, light-hearted and bright. With a lot of blood. An oxymoronic vision that in reality goes well with Millarian irony, able to alternate epic and humor with wisdom.

Chris McKay will debut in 2021 in live-action with sci-fi The Tomorrow War, and judging by what is known about the work it could be an excellent test bed for Reborn's direction. So maybe a middle ground between the extremely expensive budget and the comic-film fusion cleared by A new universe it could be the ultimate choice.

Also because it would make little sense to upset a simple and profound graphic novel, able to re-read a very classic fantasy story giving it a contemporary mantle. And especially, with a heroine protagonist.

Bonnie Black: Netflix's chosen one

What if Sandra Bullock chose to bet a lot on Reborn? After all, it's like imagining some kind of adventure to Lord of the Rings, but with a Leia absolute protagonist.

The choice of face for Bonnie Black will therefore be crucial, both to attract the public, and to hopefully create a new iconic character for contemporary cinema.

There are some names that could hold a role like this: at first glance we think of Jennifer Lawrence, but also Elizabeth Olsen, Margot Robbie or, if you want to stay more youthful, Emma Roberts and Chloe Moretz would be perfect.

In short, it is useless to go around it: Reborn would bet a lot on a contemporary heroine, rightly so. That's why a large expense from the Netflix-Bullock duo could be justified.

The story is there, entertaining to the bone, capable of attracting a transversal, mature and pleasant audience. You just need the right push to translate it from the comic to the screen. In short, the possibility of doing well exists, but the risks are very high.

The fact remains that Netflix is ​​betting a lot on Mark Millar: the series of Jupiter's Legacy practically over, The Magic Order is American Jesus in the pipeline and feature films on Huck, Empress is Sharkey The Bounty Hunter. An incredible world that we would just like to come to life as soon as possible.