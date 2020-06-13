Rebellion in the NBA: a star would seek to generate a boycott to suspend the remainder of the season

Share it:

LeBron James is one of the players who wants the NBA to return (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

With the passing of the days, the sport began to reactivate itself in the world. This was the case with soccer in Germany, Italy and also in Spain. But one of the great attractions that is still defining what the restart of its activity will be like is the NBA, the most famous basketball league in the world.

As the project progresses to complete the remainder of the season with a plan that contemplates that the 22 franchises still with chances of accessing the playoffs are concentrated in the complex Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando since the end of July to compete for the title, in the last hours there were strong rumors about the opposition of one of the NBA superstars to continue with the format devised by the leadership Chaired by Commissioner Adam Silver and approved by most franchise owners.

As indicated by the American media The Athletic, Kyrie irving, today figure of the Brooklyn nets, would have been pronounced against playing again in a video conference talk that featured nearly 100 NBA players and spanned 90 minutes.

"I don't support going to Orlando. I'm not with systematic racism and this shit. Something smells a little weird. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are attacked as black men every day we wake up, "the website quoted the alleged emphatic comment that Irving would have made, who knew how to become NBA champion along with Lebron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-2016 season.

Kyrie Irving would be the man who would drive a player boycott to cancel the remainder of the NBA season (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Apparently, by information that the platform that feeds on all North American sports could access, the Nets point guard would have the support of other renowned league players to push for a boycott of the decision to play amid the protests that arose after the murder of the African American citizen George Floyd, who returned to put the acts of racism against this community in the territory of the United States.

As indicated by the renowned journalist Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, chain that transmits the NBA, the players would have changed their minds in the last few days and they would be rethinking different aspects of the near future: from the limitations to freedom in the “bubble” proposed in Orlando for the return of activity, the real value of the remaining season for many teams and players, as well as the risk that It will take the staff to contract illness and injury from long inactivity. All this, in addition, joins with the need to deepen the discourse on the problems of police abuse and racial inequality that have led players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry to express themselves forcefully through their social networks.

Precisely, the number 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of those who would agree to return to play, since he understands that the message against racism can be enhanced if at the same time the players take the field. Given the uncertainty of what could happen with the restart of the rest of the league, which would delay the start of the 2020-2021 season that would have the potential start date on December 1, another aspect to analyze is the economic situation that could generate a total cancellation of the NBA

While communicating with each other and under the guidance of the Players Association led by the Oklahoma Thunder player Chris Paul, players hear severe warnings from their agents, especially about the financial implications that would result from the lost season. Agents have already warned their constituents about the short and long-term financial impact if, finally, it is decided that there will be no NBA until the start of the next campaign.

