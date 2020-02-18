'Rebel' actor lost his left eye in a tragic accident

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The soap opera ‘Rebelde’ produced by Pedro Damián was a success in Mexico, but this is not the original version, but the Argentine melodrama ‘Rebelde Way’.

One of the stars of the Argentine youth soap opera was Diego Mesaglio, who gave life to Guido "Café" Lassen.

In the plot, his character denied his parents to feel accepted by his peers and in the Mexican version this role was played by Christian Chávez as Giovanni Méndez.

In 2015, when Mesaglio was at the peak of success, the actor suffered a domestic accident that led him to lose his vision in his left eye.

“I put the badly placed bottle of alcohol on the bathroom shelf and it skated. When he fell to the side, I grabbed her and the jet that entered me right in the eye came out. ”

Complications after the accident

Although Mesaglio went to the hospital, the actor says that poor medical attention caused him to lose his vision:

“That was not the problem. I go to a clinic, they give me the supposed first aid but they don't wash me well, they almost don't wash me and they give me anesthesia to take when it hurts. ”

Despite following all medical indications, Mesaglio contracted a strong infection:



“Between the alcohol inside and the excess anesthesia, the cornea was burned, the entire eye weakened. That's where it all started, because then the eye got very weak and I had an infection that is one of the worst that human beings can have. ”

How the actor's life changed after the accident

The accident changed his life completely because he lost the vision of his left eye, in the middle of filming a series and a movie:

"Overnight I had to stop doing everything and I became dependent on everyone, my family, my old man to take me, bring me, I could not drive for a year and a half."

He fell into a strong depression

The Argentine actor confessed to Teleshow that he fell into a strong depression and “I didn't even want to see my family (…) Running out of work like this, weighing 130 kilos, with all my face swollen, I stayed like this with all the allergy on my face and more in a moment where you still don't see progress but everything against it, that's what plays against you. ”

How did you overcome depression

Mesaglio said that the burn he suffered caused the left eye to lose the coloration of the iris, so he also had to accept his new appearance:

Cost. I can say that I overcame the issue of prejudice towards the other, not because I was a person who wore glasses or was wearing a hat all day so it wouldn't show, and there came a time I said 'Stop, it's not my fault that give the other impression, disgust him. "

The Argentine could also continue his career as an actor, a fact that helped him out of depression:

"I went to do a casting and was chosen for the first season of‘ A rooster for Aesculapius. " I thanked him very much because in a time of depression and frustration, he saved me. ”

With information from Univisión.

You may also be interested: Opponents act as rebels without cause, there is no livelihood to cancel Saint Lucia: AMLO