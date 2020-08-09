Rebecca, here's the release date and the first photos of Lily James!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We've been waiting for it for a long time (production of the film ended about a year ago), but it's finally here: the release date of Rebecca, the new Netflix adaptation of the famous Daphne du Maurier novel, was revealed by the production a few hours ago.

The film that sees Lily James in the title role will therefore debut on next 21 October on the well-known streaming platform: there are no news, however, regarding a possible release in the hall of this Rebecca.

Not only that: Netflix has also made available in these hours the first images of the film (which you will find in the link at the bottom of the article), in which we see not only the aforementioned Lily James in the role of Joan Fontaine, but also the other protagonists Kristin Scott Thomas (in the role of Mrs. Danvers) and Armie Hammer (who will play the role of Maxim de Winter).

The plot is the same that was already narrated by Hitchcock and by two other television transpositions: the new one wife of Maxim de Winter moves with him to his home in Manderley, where he develops a real and disturbing obsession with the image of his first wife. Directed by Rebecca we will find Ben Wheatley, former director of I Desertori and High Rise – La Rivolta.