Entertainment

Rebecca, here's the release date and the first photos of Lily James!

August 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We've been waiting for it for a long time (production of the film ended about a year ago), but it's finally here: the release date of Rebecca, the new Netflix adaptation of the famous Daphne du Maurier novel, was revealed by the production a few hours ago.

The film that sees Lily James in the title role will therefore debut on next 21 October on the well-known streaming platform: there are no news, however, regarding a possible release in the hall of this Rebecca.

Not only that: Netflix has also made available in these hours the first images of the film (which you will find in the link at the bottom of the article), in which we see not only the aforementioned Lily James in the role of Joan Fontaine, but also the other protagonists Kristin Scott Thomas (in the role of Mrs. Danvers) and Armie Hammer (who will play the role of Maxim de Winter).

READ:  ONE PIECE: the beautiful Nami returns with the Chamomile_Chami cosplay, here are photos and videos

The plot is the same that was already narrated by Hitchcock and by two other television transpositions: the new one wife of Maxim de Winter moves with him to his home in Manderley, where he develops a real and disturbing obsession with the image of his first wife. Directed by Rebecca we will find Ben Wheatley, former director of I Desertori and High Rise – La Rivolta.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.