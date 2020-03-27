 Rebecca Hall remembers that Maya Hansen was going to be a great villain in Iron Man 3

Share it:

The movie "Iron Man 3" adapted as we know the arc of the comics ExtremisBut he did it by taking quite a few creative liberties along the way. In fact, on many occasions they just took the same characters from that story, took some element from the bullets and then created a completely different story arc, even changing the story itself of the characters.

However, at the time, there were variations in the story from what was finally seen in theaters. For example, the character from Maya Hansen It was going to have a much greater role than it finally had – director Shane Black already said in 2016 that Maya was going to be the great villain but for example Ike Perlmutter refused because so many toys would not be sold in the case of a female villain – until the point that when they offered the actress Rebecca Hall the role in the film, and he accepted it, was with that proposal in which his character had a greater significance.

Taking advantage of your next Amazon series, Tales from the Loop, the actress has been asked about this topic, specifically about that first version of Maya Hansen that you read in the movieAnd although she doesn't remember her very well, she does know that she was going to be a great villain, although she also later tries to make amends for her mistakes —something that also happens in the film in some way when she becomes aware of Aldrich Killian's actions—:

Yes! She was meant to be some kind of… oh God, I can't even remember it now. In the first script I read, she was in the movie until the end and he or she created whatever that serum-like thing was, it was after she saved it by doing an act of martyrdom at the end and it was completely like, she was bad but then she tries to be good in the final situation. It was a much better part.

In the film, Aldrich kills Maya when she, horrified by all the evil caused by him, threatens to inject the serum and thus cause a big explosion if she does not free Tony Stark.

Via information | Collider