Real's message to Madrid by Odegaard: "It's a gentleman club"

"We are talking about a club that is a gentleman and of a player also who has the very clear things. I think that the covenant We have among all. It is also true that he is a soccer player of Real Madrid and if they requested something else we would have to talk all and listen to each other. The illusion we have is that Odegaard be with us for two years, "he explained.

Precisely yours eliminated the white set in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Now in penultimate round of the tournament, wait for Mirandés: "It's a team that we know very well because we have several players there. We had always been told that it was one of the most dangerous teams in the Cup."

"They are very strong at home and I think he is the best Cup he has done so far. Eliminate Celtic, Sevilla and Villarreal It is something impressive. We must congratulate you. It is a team that will make things very difficult for us, "he added.

Aperribay did not want to talk about favoritism even though the San Sebastian painting is one category above: "If we start to think that we are favorites we are wrong We are not. I think there are many circumstances and to those of us here, none would have crossed us out as favorite rooms. It's being a very open Cup and Mirandés is going to have its chances, sure. "

"Fear not but surely it will be a tie with options for both. Let's see if we can manage our moments, take advantage of them. It will depend a lot on how the result is in our house. We are going to prepare the matches well and see if we can fulfill the illusion that we all have to play at the end, "he concluded after the draw held at the City of Soccer in Las Rozas.