Realme 6 Pro, analysis. Review with features, price and specifications.

The mid-range is still difficult terrain if the goal is to have the best value for money mobile phone, and that’s exactly where Realme seems to set its sights. An idea that has flown over the Realme 6 Pro review both for its specifications on paper and for the experience it gives.

Speaking of the first, it is undoubtedly an interesting proposal: screen with up to 90 hertz of refresh rate, four rear cameras, and up to 8 GB of RAM for less than 350 euros from the moment of its departure. But this technical sheet does not save you from having competition (and quite close), starting with your own home with Realme 6, and we wanted to once again transmit to you what we have found this mobile telling you in detail about our experience.

Realme 6 Pro datasheet

REALME 6 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

202 grams SCREEN 6.6 inch

FullHD + resolution

90 Hz PROCESSOR Snapdragon 720G RAM 6/8 GB RAM INTERNAL STORAGE 64/128 GB REAR CAMERA 64 MP

8 MP ultra wide angle 119º

Telephoto 12 MP 54 mm f / 2.5

2 MP Macro FRONT CAMERA 16 MP + 8 MP wide angle DRUMS 4,300 mAh

30W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android with Realme UI OTHERS Side fingerprint reader, supralinear speakers, dual GPS PRICE 8 GB + 128 GB: 329 euros

Realme 6 PRO – 6.6 “Smartphone, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, OctaCore Snapdragon 720G Processor, Quad AI 64MP Camera, Dual Sim, Color Lightning Blue

Design: a lightning bolt that manages to be discreet

Currently, in the mobile market, there are some quite marked trends, and the Realme 6 Pro houses several of them. Since the notch, They are still an option but perhaps more second-rate (at least in those that do not integrate anything beyond the front camera), the hole on the screen It seems to be being the favorite choice in the main high-end smartphones or the “Pro” versions or more advanced as it happens with this one.

This time we did not see a Realme 6 with a notch, but a single camera emerged on its screen. And this one of the main differences with the 6 Pro, which integrates two front cameras and therefore its island, located in the same corner, is somewhat larger.

However, although later we will delve into vernier caliper measures in hand, we maintain the opinion we had in making contact. The front cameras are integrated in a fairly non-invasive way, without reaching the subtlety of the Samsung Galaxy S20 but with good results.

The frames are symmetrical except for the lower one (somewhat thicker), leaving a fairly clear front for the screen. The edges that close this Gorilla Glass 5 sandwich are plastic, which gives the feeling of being robust in addition to giving a certain touch of discretion at least in this indigo tone.

Also in a very, very discreet way, the headset is integrated between this edge and the screen, which is a thin line in that joint. At the bottom there is room for the USB type-C, the speaker, the microphone, and the 3.5 mm minijack, everything almost perfectly aligned to the center.

The back leaves the whole stage to the protagonist: the reflective ray that crosses it from top to bottom. The camera module is on the same side as the brand’s logo and the fingerprint reader is placed on the side.

This rear slides less than it seems: the grip is comfortable and it is the plastic on the edge that slides more than the glass part. Of course, the highest coefficient of friction of pay with some traces or the greases of the hands more present.

As we said in the first impressions, the body must accompany a screen with 6.6 inches diagonal and that is not a small thing. The Realme 6 Pro it’s a bulky mobile, but we are going to see with the numbers that it does not escape the current trend in this sense either.

Height (millimeters) Width (mm) Thickness (millimeters) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Drums Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Realme 6 Pro Nubia Red Magic 5G 168.6 78 9.8 218 6.65 4,500 131,508 128.88 OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3 74.35 8.5 199 6.78 4,510 122.9 104.47 Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 8.95 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 8.8 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 77.8 8.1 226 6.5 3,969 122.92 99.57 Pixel 4 XL 160.4 75.1 8.2 193 6.3 3,700 120.46 98.78 LG V60 ThinQ 169.4 77.7 8.9 219 6.8 5,000 131.62 117.15 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom 162 77.2 9.3 210 6.6 4,065 125.07 116.31 Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 7.6 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 162.5 74.8 9 208 6.67 4,500 121.55 109.39

It is because of that it doesn’t get heavy or uncomfortable, and that the grip is ergonomic and adequate although it can be a fairly thick mobile. Perhaps the fact that the back is slightly curved to the sides helps, which achieves a somewhat thinner edge that rounds the side, although the screen is a protrusion without giving continuity to it.

It is a well-built mobile that also promises to be resistant due to its materials and IP68 certification. Although the appearance seeks to be youthful or striking, in the end, the reflective rear solution it is not too indiscreet nor so striking like multi-colored rear as the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). So it may also suit someone looking for something not exactly flashy.

Screen: an IPS disguised as AMOLED

One of the fashions that this Realme 6 Pro lets pass is that of AMOLED panels, although at first glance it can be deceiving. The 6.6-inch screen of this terminal comes with an extra saturation more characteristic of OLED, but it is an IPS LCD.

Although perhaps we are more interested in knowing that the resolution is FullHD +, very much in keeping with its mid-range condition with pretensions. With pretensions because it can cough to some panel of the high range that remains with this resolution while also maintaining it with 90 hertz, its maximum refresh rate.

If we translate all this into the experience we can speak of a sufficient sharpness (they are almost 400 pixels per inch, which is not bad without being a recording density), as well as a satisfactory contrast and maximum brightness. The maximum brightness maybe a little too far, but the automatic brightness adjustment works well.

The yellowish tone of the screen is due to the mode to rest your eyes. The yellowish tone of the screen is due to the mode to rest your eyes.

That extra saturation is not very flattering, but it has a solution: go to the screen settings. In this assortment menu, we will see that there is the option of the color mode, being able to choose the “soft” (more balanced) and being able to adjust to our liking the panel temperature, which comes somewhat cold from the factory.

It is also where we have to go to choose the refresh rate or the OSIE effect, but the latter is still a supposed improvement in “video clarity” that we don’t always notice (it seems to depend on the app), with a little more contrast and vivid colors. We also see here the dark mode options or the mode to avoid eye fatigue, which we can program if we prefer it only for a few hours and that is adjustable (this is something to be thankful for since it is usually a too orange shade not pleasant at all ).

With all this, we can leave the screen quite to our liking. The dark mode allows all the interfaces to take black or darkened backgrounds next to those of the system, in principle also geared towards saving battery life.

On the right dark mode, on the left the light theme. On the right dark mode, on the left the light theme.

There is no option to activate the screen with one or two taps, but we can block it with a double-tap. What we may also miss is the ambient screen, seeing that we have an IPS screen.

However, following the thread of panel performance customization in the settings section, we will see that there are enough possibilities for the system to customize the home screen and interactions. It should be noted that we talk about a flat-screen and that the interaction and tactile sensitivity are correct at all times, so this is all on wheels.

Especially if we decide to stick with the 90Hz refresh rate. It is clear that the jump to 120 Hz like the OnePlus 8 Pro or even 144 Hz like the Nubia RedMagic 5G will always be more noticeable, but the relatively shy increase from 60 to 90 Hz is already seen with the fluidity of the system, being greater and seeing that scroll or the loading of apps are much faster.

Just for how it shows with the system it is already worth keeping 90 Hz

Incompatible games like ‘PUBG’ to it should be activated since the games will be able to happen in a somewhat more agile way. No miracles, but helping all that graphics load to appear to weigh less. Personally I clarify that just for how it shows with the system it is already worth it.

Speaking of the solution to integrate the front cameras, the hole makes the text is missing something inside the taskbar. This measures about 7.19 millimeters, closer to what we saw in the Huawei P40 Pro than to the design of the Galaxy S20 (at the moment, the one that has the least impact on the bar than has passed through this analysis table).

It is not an exaggeration and we cannot forget that we are talking about a mid-range device, contained price, and quite the latest in general. Further, it hasn’t bothered us at all in any game or full-screen app in landscape mode, which in the end the important thing is that the user-screen interaction is not compromised.

This is how ‘PUBG’ and ‘Real Racing 3’ are in full screen. This is how ‘PUBG’ and ‘Real Racing 3’ are in full screen.

We will also find options to change the setting of the interface according to how we want the island of the cameras to be seen (as we sometimes see on mobiles with notch). It is something that also depends on the app and that we will only see in full-screen apps.

So, screen performance is more than acceptable, with an automatic brightness that usually works very well and without detecting any problem. In addition, as we have said, both sharpness and contrast are sufficient and it is a plus that can be adjusted to both the user’s preferences, forgetting that we may miss a function.

Performance: can with games without hesitation

One of the not too many differences between the Realme 6 and the 6 Pro is the processor. For the basic one, one from MediaTek was chosen and in this case, we see one from Qualcomm, and although both are versions aimed at good performance in games, that of the Pro is something more powerful.

We are talking about the Snapdragon 720G, a processor for the mid-range screens up to 120 Hz and high-resolution sensors that is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. And luckily there is not much surprise because we maintain the sensations that we had in the first impressions: the hardware is more than enough.

Regardless of the refresh rate that we have selected, fluidity is a constant in this Realme mobile and can with demanding games such as ‘Real Racing 3’ or ‘PUBG’. Surely the 8 GB of RAM will be a help, although seeing that the layer is more stable after the latest updates probably some responsibility that there is no lag apparent will also be in the software.

We will notice that the temperature It goes up slightly when playing or running a more demanding app for a few minutes, but it does so only in the area near the cameras and is not a big increase. In this sense, it will not disturb or give the impression that this is going to be a problem and in general, the heat dissipates quite well.

On the left at rest, on the right after having played. On the left at rest, on the right after having played.

As for the benchmarks, We show you the results obtained in the usual performance tests comparing it with mobiles with similar characteristics.

Realme 6 Pro Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Xiaomi Mi 9T Samsung Galaxy A70 Motorola One Vision Xiaomi Mi A2 Lenovo Z5S Huawei P Smart 2019 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 675 Exynos 9609 Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 710 Kirin 710 RAM 8 GB 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB 4GB 4GB 3GB 4GB ANTUTU 279,533 253,660 211.901 170,567 136,111 127,610 130,026 130,026 GEEKBENCH 568 / 1,676 (5.0) 539 / 1,715 (5.0) 2,545 / 6,900 2,363 / 6,390 1,507 / 4,934 1,626 / 4,286 1,531 / 5,149 1,531 / 5,149 PC MARK WORK 10,099 7,473 9,166 8,889 6,812 6,332 8,809 5,853 3D MARK (SLING SHOT) 3,741 – 3,196 1,766 2,030 1,910 – 1,144

Software: the Realme Style maintains performance but improves stability

The differentiation between Realme and OPPO follows that of Honor and Huawei with the software, and in this case, we also saw a while ago how the cutting brand had one with its own name. So, in the Realme 6 Pro, we will see Realme UI 1.0 on Android 10.

This is how the desktop of the Realme 6 Pro comes from the factory. This is how the desktop of the Realme 6 Pro comes from the factory.

This is how the Realme 6 Pro app drawer comes as it starts and the loading is completed. This is how the Realme 6 Pro app drawer comes as it starts and the loading is completed.

Third-party apps can be removed, also from Google. The same does not happen with the basic utilities of the system, as usually happens. Third-party apps can be removed, also from Google. The same does not happen with the basic utilities of the system, as usually happens.

It is a layer with characteristic aesthetics and some third-party app that we can uninstall. The apps come from the factory distributed in drawer and desktop, but we can change this and many other aspects in home screen settings, including the speed of the animations (something that is usually left for the developer options).

In addition, there are other options to customize the appearance of the desktop that already appears on the first load of the system. We can, for example, customize the shape and appearance of the app icons, as we saw in Realme 6.

Realme UI settings menu is clear, deductive, and rich

We will see a menu of settings clear, deductive, and nourished. Next, we will see that we find two sections that are not common but include few tools and in case we do not find any section, the search engine works very well.

We have talked about the screen ones, although it should be mentioned that we can customize the navigation. This is precisely in one of the sections that perhaps at first glance is less familiar to us: convenience tools. But it covers quite interesting aspects.

Beyond navigation, we can add more gestures and interaction options such as lifting to activate the screen or gestures to capture. Also activate something that very few layers of software offer and it is something very practical (and that saves energy): gestures for the screen off, both preconfigured and customized.

Another section that is out of the ordinary is the smart services, which groups a mode for driving and the accessory card tab on the desktop (Smart Assistant). This will help us to add some shortcuts, especially certain mobile tools (steps, time, reminders, etc.).

We also find digital wellness, very Android stock. And in the additional configuration, we will also see some interesting addition such as the process manager, which can give us an idea of ​​what is consuming resources.

We also see the games space, which allows resources to focus on the apps we choose and at the level we want. We can add apps that are not strictly games (such as Google Earth) and there are three levels of mode so that we select the maximum performance (and greater consumption) or vice versa.

In Realme UI, the sidebar, being something very similar to the Edge tab of the Samsung. It is a shortcut bar that we can slightly modify or disable if we prefer.

In the end, the Realme UI customization layer is very complete, completely invading the interface with its aesthetics but adding native options to the system that we don’t see in Android stock or other layers. It’s also not overwhelming even if you add unusual sections in the settings, and we note that after some updates have improved instability compared to how we noticed it in Realme 6.

Biometrics

The Realme 6 Pro is characterized in part by that lateral reader that we discussed in the first section, but it does not come only in its task because it is accompanied by facial recognition. Let’s start with the footprints.

The fingerprint reader It works very well. The location is correct whether we are right-handed or left-handed, although it is more comfortable if we hold it with the right hand (the thumb falls more directly). It is not too demanding in terms of the surface that we have to support, we can save more than four tracks and it is very fast.

As for facial recognition, registration occurs easily and allows various options regarding unlocking. Being a basic system it does not work in the dark or in low light situations, but in general, it detects the face very quickly and when the screen is activated when lifting the mobile it is very practical.

Cameras: a quality that does not accompany such versatility

The rear module of the Realme 6 Pro is championed by versatility, adding between these and the two front a total of 6 cameras. This is all that it integrates:

64-megapixel main sensor (1 / 1.72 inches with 0.8 µm, 1.6 µm pixels grouped when shooting at 16 megapixels) and f / 1.8 aperture lens

Ultra wide-angle with 119-degree field of view and 8-megapixel sensor.

Aperture f / 2.5 telephoto lens with a 12-megapixel sensor (1 / 3.4 inches and 1 µm pixels). Again they resort to the confusing “hybrid optical” zoom nomenclature, so although the focal length should be around 2x, the optician may always have a digital intervention.

Macro lens with a 2-megapixel sensor

Main front camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and f / 2.1 aperture lens.

Secondary front camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and ultra-wide-angle lens.

With all this, it is a mobile that manages to stand out for offering a configuration of cameras that seems to be able to satisfy the user’s needs on a wide variety of occasions, from photographing the smallest object before us to the most distant in our field of vision. In addition, it manages to capture video up to 4K having an ultra stabilization mode, but better to review its properties talking about the camera app.

Camera app

The Realme mobile app adapts very well to the benefits of each case and in this one, we do not see an exception. We see the usual tabbed navigation in these apps, with a mode for shooting in 64 megapixels that will have some fewer options than the automatic or manual.

In automatic mode, we find a shortcut for HDR, as well as for the “color enhancement” mode (which we will talk about later). It is the only one that we see in the 64-megapixel tab, in which logically we will not see the option to change the objective.

Speaking of which, if we go through it pro mode We will find one of the only two confusing aspects of the app: although we see the usual 2x and 5x buttons to switch to the telephoto lens, in this case, what we will do is activate the digital zoom. We will change to TV if we do it from the button with the tree icon that we see at the top, and we can also change to the manual.

Pro mode is located on the More tab, along with Ultra Macro mode. We will see in the settings that we did not find the option to edit them, being these quite austere.

In the settings, We also find the option to change the quality of the video, as well as to silence the shot or add a watermark. To keep the RAW we will have to go to Pro mode and activate it right there.

The night and portrait modes are automatic, although the former allows you to change lenses (something that is not usually seen. In portrait mode we will find the other reproachable aspect: that it does not clearly indicate when it is activated.

For everything else it is a very complete and simple app, in which it is not difficult to find what you are looking for. It is stable and runs smoothly, and saving those two details with room for improvement it does pretty well.

Rear cameras

The photographic performance of the Realme 6 Pro in general is more than acceptable, especially when speaking of scenes outdoors and with good lighting. We will see a correct dynamic range and, although it is somewhat oversaturated, the result will not be greatly distorted, especially if the lighting does not become too high and direct.

Photography in automatic mode Photography in automatic mode

The color enhancement mode adds even more saturation, hence in most cases it seems excessive and above all dispensable. Especially considering that this has direct access in both automatic mode and shooting at 64 megapixels.

Speaking of this high resolution, we will get much larger images as a base if we want to print them on everything. The difference between a car shot (at 16 megapixels) and one at 64 megapixels It will be above all in the detail, obtaining something else in not too unfavorable conditions, but there is little difference.

Speaking of HDRIn general, we do see an increase in the dynamic range, especially when it comes to recovering chromatic information from the backgrounds, being favorable even without a backlight. There will be some cases that we see underexposure, but in general it makes up for having it in automatic and that it jumps when the system considers it necessary, given that when it is not, we do not see an aggressive result.

Speaking of the versatility of the lenses (which in this case is patent), we see that the telephoto lens works well especially outdoors and with favorable lighting. Especially speaking of the 2x, in 5x we will see that at night the noise invades the photography even more and that it will serve us rather than use the mobile as a point telescope.

The wide-angle it looks more comfortable also outdoors and during the day if there are no backlights. The edge deformation by lens curvature could be further corrected, although its weak point is detail and noise. And what we will see is that both with this lens and with the TV we will see that the white balance “dances more”.

The macro lens will give us the opportunity to speed up the minimum focus distance to magnify items in photographs. If we like this type of photos we can enjoy a lot while it is not at night, they are usually objectives that suffer a lot in low light and it is not an exception, but in general, it gives us good photographs in terms of color, detail, contrast and dynamic range.

Something quite positive that we see in this Realme and not in many other brands is that the night mode does not discriminate against secondary lenses. We will be able to shoot both with the main objective and with the title and the wide-angle, seeing that we normally get more detail and less noise.

Wide-angle. Wide-angle.

Main camera. Main camera.

Telephoto. Telephoto.

The portrait mode, in general, it gives very good results, even with difficult contours as in the example that we will see next. A pity that sometimes we do not know well if it is being applied, but in general the blur (although flat) is adequate as the crop.

Portrait mode. Portrait mode.

Front cameras

During the day and outdoors we obtain self-photographs that are within expectations, solving well in detail and not so much in dynamic range and white balance. We will see that when the lighting decreases so does the detail and the contrast gains ground, especially speaking of the wide-angle.

Automatic photography (front camera). Automatic photography (front camera).

It should be noted that in low light the shot is quite slow and that we had better hold the gaze or pose that interests us a few seconds more than usual since otherwise, we will not turn out as we expect, or perhaps we will get some moving or trepidation photography.

Having a wide-angle will make it easier for us to obtain photographs with a larger field and that there may be less framing problems in group photos, but in general, we have photographs with considerably less detail and dynamic range, and as we said too contrasted. And although we have HDR, it is quite aggressive and it is almost better not to resort to it.

The portrait mode It is usually activated always, but we will see that it has more problems with the crop than in the case of the rear camera. Hay algo de pérdida de detalle en el primer plano comparando con un disparo en automático, pero tampoco es demasiado notable.

Realme 6 Pro, analysis. Review with features, price and specifications. was last modified: by

