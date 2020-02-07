"Really?": The Real Madrid who suffered the least at the Bernabéu … and makes the networks cry with laughter

Absolute disbelief at the news of the removal of his equipment. This was demonstrated on Thursday by an amateur Real Madrid after the game at the Santiago Bernabéu in which the white team was eliminated from the Copa del Rey. The group of Zinedine Zidane fell 3-4 to Real Sociedad in a quarterfinal tie that, this year, was played in a single game.

The novelty was not known by a Real Madrid player captured by the cameras of four sports. The fan is becoming viral because of how he reacted to the news that Real Madrid had been definitely out of this edition of the Copa del Rey.

"We trust the return. It's complicated, really," he began. But when the reporter told him that his team no longer had options in this competition, his astonishment was evident: "Really? Are you serious?". Nothing fit him and, in fact, he wondered why, if he was a single-game tie, he hadn't played at Anoeta. Nor did he know that the venue of the match was determined in the draw. "We trust the League and the Champions League," he said once he assumed the bad news for his team.