Reality Star’s TikTok Challenge Reveals Surprising Celebrity Hookup

Kristin Cavallari’s shocking social media revelations about her romantic past have ignited the internet. The 37-year-old reality star participated in the viral “Suspect Challenge” on TikTok, where her longtime friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson dropped some major bombshells about her dating history.

The biggest shocker? Anderson named action star Jason Statham as Cavallari’s “hottest hookup.” The revelation came during the trendy social media challenge, where friends playfully roast each other in a mock police report style.

Cavallari’s reaction was priceless when Anderson declared, “Suspect’s hottest hookup that she never told anybody about was with Jason Statham.” She responded with a bashful, “OMG, Justin!”

While the timing remains unclear, sources suggest a possible connection between the stars back in 2009. Statham, now 57, has been in a committed relationship with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010, with whom he shares two children.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. The TikTok challenge unveiled more of Cavallari’s romantic history, including a previously unknown connection with country music star Morgan Wallen.

Anderson revealed the details, stating, “I suspect she let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back.” The former “Hills” star accepted the revelation with a smile, covering her mouth in mock shock.

The video also featured some pointed jokes about Cavallari’s impact on her exes. Anderson joked that the “suspect has turned all her ex-boyfriends into alcoholics,” a particularly sharp jab considering her ex-husband Jay Cutler’s recent DUI arrest and gun possession charges.

Speaking of her love life, Cavallari recently opened up on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast about her dating preferences. “I think I’m just so over Hollywood in general,” she stated.

Despite receiving attention from “big people in Hollywood,” she’s looking for something different. “I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment,” she explained.

The mother of three isn’t shy about her future relationship goals either. “My next boyfriend is going to be my next husband,” she declared confidently. “I can’t keep dating. I am in a relationship, but I can’t sustain it.”

Cavallari’s romantic resume includes several high-profile relationships. She was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2022, with whom she shares three children: Camden (12), Jaxon (10), and Saylor (8). Her dating history also features names like Nick Zano, Matt Leinart, and Chase Rice.

Most recently, Cavallari split from Mark Estes, 24, in October 2024. Sources close to the star say she’s “unbothered” by Estes getting back into the dating scene, with reports suggesting she has “no plans” to reconcile and “respects” his efforts to move on.

The viral TikTok video, which Cavallari titled “No b***h is safe,” shows both friends trading playful jabs. While Anderson roasted Cavallari’s dating habits, she fired back by joking about him “riding my coattails for the last six years” and getting secret lip injections.

As this story continues to circulate online, fans and followers eagerly await more details about these surprising revelations. One thing’s for certain—Kristin Cavallari knows how to keep her audience guessing.