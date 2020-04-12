Real Sociedad wants to train again next Tuesday

The Royal Society intends return to training next Tuesday. The San Sebastian club is going to issue a statement to tell its plan to return to training, according to Roberto Ramajo in Carousel Deportivo.

The coach of the Txuri-Urdin team, Imanol Alguacil, wants to return to training in Zubieta and from the club they have already contacted the Ertzaintza, that he would have given the txuri-urdin permission, so that they could individually have the club's facilities, such as the gym for those who do not have it. From the club they will transmit this idea and they will wait to take the final step and return to training as they have in Germany.

From the club they want to recover the training gradually, and so and As reported by Yago de Vega in Cadena Ser, from the Royal Society they insist that they are aware of following all the necessary protocols, so the trainings will be individually.



La Real is talking to all the entities necessary to be able to return to its activityAs the Carousel Deportivo has learned, the Ertzaintza already knows its intentions, which would have given the green light to the Txuri-Urdin approach.



We must remember that on Monday they return to their activity, according to the statement expressed by the Government, some non-essential jobs that have been paralyzed during the last two weeks of extreme confinement.

Missing checksr if among those activities are sports such as soccer, in which case the Real would not be the only club from First to Second that intends to train again in its sports cities.