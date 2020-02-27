Sports

Real Madrid's goals – Manchester City

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first goal of the match was that of Isco, after a great play by Vinicius Junior on the left wing. The Brazilian was raised on a big night in the Santiiago Bernabéu and this play proved it. The Malaga defined rasita and Ederson He could not do anything, Antonio Romero said.

The goal of the tie of Manchester City was scored by Gabriel Jesus in a header against Sergio Ramos, it seemed missing however the referee did not appreciate foul. This was narrated by the great Antonio Romero.

The comeback of the City would be signed by De Bruyne. The Belgian would make 1-2 from the penalty spot after a very clear foul by Carvajal in the Real Madrid area to Raheem Sterling.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.