Real Madrid's goals – Manchester City

The first goal of the match was that of Isco, after a great play by Vinicius Junior on the left wing. The Brazilian was raised on a big night in the Santiiago Bernabéu and this play proved it. The Malaga defined rasita and Ederson He could not do anything, Antonio Romero said.

⚽️ After a magnificent pass from Vinicius, Isco defined pleasure and put Real Madrid to win at the Bernabéu

➡️ Isco did not score in Champions since September 2018 against Roma

The goal of the tie of Manchester City was scored by Gabriel Jesus in a header against Sergio Ramos, it seemed missing however the referee did not appreciate foul. This was narrated by the great Antonio Romero.

⚽️ A header by Gabriel Jesús tied the game and that's how we told you in Carousel

➡️ The Brazilian was questioned for placing his hands on Ramos's back before finishing off

The comeback of the City would be signed by De Bruyne. The Belgian would make 1-2 from the penalty spot after a very clear foul by Carvajal in the Real Madrid area to Raheem Sterling.