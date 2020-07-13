Real Madrid will look for a visitor victory against Granada to begin sentencing La Liga: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Real Madrid will seek a new victory

Real Madrid faces the final stretch of the championship, with the sole purpose of maintaining his winning streak at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium that allows him to stay just two points away from reaching the League title, against a Granada, revelation team of the season, who dreams of Europe and hurries his options to achieve that feat.

With the victory against Valladolid, FC Barcelona keep the pressure on the leader and he avoided that his eternal rival can shout champion against Granada. Zinedine Zidane's team starts a week of madness, with three matches in six days, focusing each match individually and facing it as if it were a final.

The little hit of the white team, 64 goals in 35 games and only five in his last four wins, he counteracts it with a defensive firmness that is on the way to a record. With Thibaut Courtois at the best of his levels, always leaving some decisive stop and approaching his best Madrid record after five consecutive games without receiving goals.

Zinedine Zidane will have in Granada the reinforcement in defense of Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos, absent against Alavés due to sanction. In the middle he will bet on Fede Valverde and the main question is whether to force Eden Hazard or keep him on the bench, while upstairs he comes to the appointment with a single 9, Karim Benzema in a streak and fighting Leo Messi the top scorer trophy.

The set led by Diego Martinez, meanwhile, arrives at the match at the top of morale after having won on the field of Real Sociedad on Friday (2-3), which leaves him one point of the places that entitle you to play European competition the next campaign.

The good moment of Granada at home, with six games without losing, contrasts with the problems he is having in his last meetings at home, where not having the support of his public has hit them to the point of having accumulated two defeats and a draw in his three most recent appearances.

Adding would allow Granada to maintain real options to qualify for the first time in its history for Europe., something that would have to be specified in the matches against Mallorca as a visitor and against Athletic Club at home, with which he will close, no matter what happens, a successful and highly deserving season.

PROBABLE TRAININGS:

Granada: Rui Silva; Víctor Díaz, Domingos Duarte, Germán, Carlos Neva; Yan Eteki, Azeez; Machís, Fede Vico, Gil Dias; and Soldier.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Hazard and Benzema.

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TVDIRECTV 1610

STADIUM: Stadium: New Los Cármenes.

