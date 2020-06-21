Real Madrid visits Real Sociedad with the aim of reaching the top after the Barcelona stumble: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Real Madrid will seek a victory to be leader – EFE / JuanJo Martín



Barcelona's draw in Seville leaves it to the Real Madrid the opportunity to return to the lead of LaLiga Santander and depend on himself during the rest of the championship, for that he must overcome the an unknown Royal Society after the break with only 1 point out of six disputed so far.

The locals, who eliminated the merengue box from the last edition of the Copa del Rey, are not the most propitious rival in the recent history of Real Madrid. Barely They had a single win in their last four meetings with the Whites.

The current situation is different. Without an audience in the stands of the Reale Arena for an always special meeting in San Sebastián. Those of Zidane will feel less the environmental pressure but they must answer to the sport. The puncture of Barcelona leaves them with an expected opportunity.

They will face a new ‘final’ with the same idea regarding men. Rotations and many changes are not expected in his starting team. Just a few touches that can come on the left side with the return of Marcelo and the resignation of the four midfielders sitting Luka Modric and placing Fede Valverde in the position where he best exploits his virtues.

The offensive trident with the connection Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema with a guaranteed place, he leaves a place on the right for several candidates. The favorite is Vinicius. Rodrygo has already started against Eibar and Zidane does not show confidence in Gareth Bale to give him the title on the day that the half league is played.

The group of Imanol Alguacil, meanwhile, arrives with doubts at the meeting after sign a very tight draw before Osasuna and sink against Alavés in one of the worst games of the season.

The midfielder Mikel Merino, who will return after completing a penalty match, will provide the consistency that the team lacked, But what the player can do will be worth little if his teammates are not capable of generating the danger they showed until the break in March.

A goal in two games is a poor balance for one of the teams that had been the most successful in 2020. Alex Isak, Januzaj or Portu continue with the wet powder and against Madrid it can be a good opportunity to claim their quality.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Aritz, Llorente, Monreal; Zubeldia, Merino, Odegaard; Portu, Willian José, Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos; Vinicius, Hazard and Benzema.

Stadium: Reale Arena.

HOUR: 14:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

POSITIONS: