Real Madrid reveals more details of the reform of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

April 14, 2020
Edie Perez
He Real Madrid He has shared in a video of just under a minute long, published on his social networks some of the new details of the reform of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

In the video, they have been able to see, in the same order in which the plays, the installation of the new retractable roof, the outer cover that will wrap the entire current structure, an overview of the expected external final result or what the trophy room or interior corridors will be like, in addition to the operation of the retractable roof, is always suitable for operation .

This Tuesday precisely the works have returned to the Santiago Bernabéu, after two weeks were stopped by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The teams were reorganized yesterday and the work plan to be followed was established and this Tuesday they have started to work again. Work on the exterior of the Santiago Bernabéu began last summer and is expected to conclude in October 2022.

