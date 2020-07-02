Real Madrid receive Getafe with the intention of starting to put a new title on track: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Real Madrid receive Getafe (COVID-19) REUTERS / Albert Gea

The duel between Real Madrid and Getafe which will take place at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium (Inside the Valdebebas sports complex) could be key to route a new title for the whole Meringue after the new tie that FC Barcelona reaped against Atlético de Madrid.

The whites could give the almost definitive blow in the fight for La Liga, since to win they would get four points from the table culé in the absence of five dates. The physical wear and the mental endurance until the end are the great concerns of the Madrid manager. His players have responded to pressure at a key moment in the season.

Five out of five since the return of football and with the option of matching his best streak of the season if they beat Getafe. To achieve this will be to grab a handle of the league trophy.

For it Zidane will rework his starting team without doing mass rotations. Raphael Varane is the country man who has played it all and at some point rest will come. It would be Militao the one that entered by the French central that exhibits firmness. The exchange of games on the left side would lead to Ferland Mendy, who returns after a penalty.

He was also not in Barcelona against Espanyol Luka Modric, who would refresh the midfield where so much wear Zidane's media is doing. Valverde or Kroos will start on the bench. As for the attack, the unexpected absence of Eden Hazard with the operated ankle touched after several innings, change the plans. With Karim Benzema's magic assured, everything points to trident to look for imbalance to the Getafe order. The favorites for the two seats are Isco and Vinicius.

Getafe arrives at the derby after taking a weight off himself by winning last day at Real Sociedad and add the first win after the return from the competition. Before, he had three draws and lost in Granada.

In the Alfredo di Stéfano will appeal to its defensive solidity and its status as the fourth least goalscored team of the championship to try to get something positive and surprise with a goal that allows them to win, a responsibility that will rest with Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina and Ángel, who together have twenty-six goals.

PROBABLE TRAININGS:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Vinicius and Benzema.

Getafe: David Soria; Damián, Djené, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata.

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Alfredo Di Stefano

POSITIONS:

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

History: Real Madrid announced that it will have its women's soccer team

Tension at Real Madrid: the intern between the heavyweights with a footballer for his lack of commitment

Diego Simeone spoke of the "Griezmann case" and defended Quique Setién's decision