Real Madrid – Real Sociedad, live

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Areola; Nacho, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Vinicius and Benzema.

Real society: I remove; Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubeldia, Merino, Odegaard; Portu, Isak and Oyarzabal.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (Valencian school).

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu.

Where to watch the game

The Copa del Rey can be seen live through DAZN. The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad can be followed through that platform starting at 7:00 p.m. Also, in the online broadcast of Carousel Deportivo on video on its official channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Bale, off the list of Zidane

The return of Eden Hazard It will not occur in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad, since Zinedine Zidane has not included him in the list of summoned for Thursday's game, which is not Gareth Bale. Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Lucas Vázquez, the three with physical discomforts, also do not appear in the call of Zidane.

Bale still doesn't count for Zidane since he retired in Salamanca before the Unionists in the Copa del Rey for some ankle discomfort on January 22. He was already ruled out by technical decision in the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid and is again out of the list of summoned.

The summoned Zidane are Courtois, Areola, Diego Altube, Nacho, Militão, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, James, Isco, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Jovic.

To the slaughterhouse?

The coach of the Royal Society, Imanol Sheriff, said Wednesday that he hopes that his duel in the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey against Real Madrid will help them "to grow" and asked not to think about what they are going "to the slaughterhouse" for the great moment that his rival is living, but "convinced" to be able to move to the semifinals.

"For both good and bad, it is to grow and this team is growing, but they arrive at their best, I have already lost count of how many games they have been without losing and that He speaks very well of Real Madrid"said Sheriff at a press conference.

The technician 'txuri-urdin' recalled that they already knew from the draw that it would be a "difficult" crossing. "But in 32 years We've only been to the semifinals once and now we have the opportunity to be the second with a team that has excited in the first round. For desire and faith it will not be, it is a single game, in the best scenario and before the best team, which we love most. We go with all the illusion, "he said.